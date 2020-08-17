2 business owners cited for violating public health order

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two more business owners have been hit with citations for violating the public health order. Court documents show state police cited Charlie’s Sandbox off Paseo Del Norte in Albuquerque Saturday after an officer saw several people not wearing masks. The citation also says state police had gotten multiple complaints of non-compliance.

The same officer also cited Lazy Lizard Grill in Sandia Park for allowing customers to dine inside and at the bar. According to the citation, the general manager said he made the call, so the business would make more money.

