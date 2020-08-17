2 business owners cited for violating public health order

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two more business owners have been hit with citations for violating the public health order. Court documents show state police cited Charlie’s Sandbox off Paseo Del Norte in Albuquerque Saturday after an officer saw several people not wearing masks. The citation also says state police had gotten multiple complaints of non-compliance.

The same officer also cited Lazy Lizard Grill in Sandia Park for allowing customers to dine inside and at the bar. According to the citation, the general manager said he made the call, so the business would make more money.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss