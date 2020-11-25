2 Albuquerque businesses ordered to close by state amid COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state has temporarily shut down two businesses after workers tested positive for coronavirus. One business is the Smith’s at Coors and Central and the other is Jinja Bar and Bistro on Coors north of Western Trail. Currently, there are 298 establishments on the COVID-19 rapid response watchlist.

Businesses are subject to a possible two-week shut down if they have four or more rapid responses. The two businesses, one a grocery store and the other a restaurant, are now shut down. They will be closed until Dec. 7.

According to the current Public Health Order, establishments will have to close for two weeks if they have four or more rapid responses within the last 14 days. The order states that this applies to retail spaces, places of lodging, food and drink establishments, close-contact businesses, and other essential businesses. However, starting Tuesday, the watchlist also includes K-12 public schools that have had two or more rapid responses in the last two weeks according to a news release from the New Mexico Environment Department.

The additional closures of two businesses come after the state announced Tuesday the total of positive COVID-19 cases in New Mexico is now at 86,247.

In all, the Environment Department has closed 25 businesses around the state for having four or more rapid responses. Nine have already been allowed to reopen.

The closures are:

N ame Address City County Date operation cease Jinja Bar and Bistro 5400 Sevilla Ave NW Albuquerque Bernalillo 11/23/2020 Smith’s Food and Drug Center 111 Coors Blvd NW Albuquerque Bernalillo 11/23/2020

Related Coverage