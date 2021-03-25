16 New Mexico health centers to receive over $70M in American Rescue Plan funding

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Federal officials continue to tout the benefits of the American Rescue Plan. The Health and Human Services Department announced starting next month, it will dole out $70 million to 16 community health centers in the state. The funds will help vaccinate New Mexico’s vulnerable populations.

“Every American should have the security of knowing they have access to quality, affordable health care, especially as we face a pandemic that has exposed the disparities facing rural, minority, and lower-income communities,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra in a news release. “The Biden Administration is committed to getting help to those who need it most, and the communities hit hardest by COVID-19 will benefit from these critical investments.”

According to the same news release, health centers serve one in five people living in rural communities, and one in 11 people nationwide. More than 91% of health center patients are individuals or families living at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, and nearly 63% are racial or ethnic minorities.

In a news conference Thursday morning, Senator Martin Heinrich (D-New Mexico) said the plan will also help kids by expanding the child tax credit. He says that could cut the national childhood poverty rate in half. “Soon, millions of families will receive $3,600 per child under six, and $3,000 per child in the six to 17 age group, all in periodic payments. That will go a long way in helping cover the expenses of raising these children,” Sen. Heinrich said.

Meanwhile, the Navajo Nation will receive nearly $50 million from the American Rescue Plan to fund affordable housing projects. The following are the 16 health centers in the state expected to receive funding:

Name City State Award Amount
ALBUQUERQUE HEALTH CARE FOR THE HOMELESS, INC. ALBUQUERQUE NM $1,257,750
FIRST CHOICE COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE, INC. ALBUQUERQUE NM $9,934,125
FIRST NATIONS COMMUNITY HEALTH SOURCE INC ALBUQUERQUE NM $6,921,000
LAS CLINICAS DEL NORTE, INCORPORATED EL RITO NM $1,773,375
EL CENTRO FAMILY HEALTH ESPANOLA NM $3,548,875
DEBACA FAMILY PRACTICE CLINIC FORT SUMNER NM $841,375
BEN ARCHER HEALTH CENTER, INC. HATCH NM $11,364,000
JEMEZ, PUEBLO OF JEMEZ PUEBLO NM $983,000
CLINICA DE FAMILIA INC, LA LAS CRUCES NM $5,695,000
ST. LUKE’S HEALTH CARE CLINIC, INC. LAS CRUCES NM $721,750
HIDALGO MEDICAL SERVICES LORDSBURG NM $2,905,000
MORA VALLEY COMMUNITY HEALTH SERVICES, INCORPORATED MORA NM $793,750
LA CASA DE BUENA SALUD INC PORTALES NM $4,167,750
LA FAMILIA MEDICAL CENTER SANTA FE NM $4,451,125
PRESBYTERIAN MEDICAL SERVICES SANTA FE NM $14,286,500
LA CLINICA DEL PUEBLO TIERRA AMARILLA NM $871,750

