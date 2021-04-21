14 counties in Turquoise Level as one county drops to Red in latest COVID map update

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health’s updated statewide COVID-19 map shows 14 counties in the Turquoise Level and three at the Green Level as of Wednesday, April 21. The counties in Turquoise Level include Cibola, Curry, De Baca, Lea, Los Alamos, McKinley, Mora, Quay, Roosevelt, San Miguel, Santa Fe, Taos, Torrance, and Union.

Counties at the Turquoise Level have both a new COVID-19 case incidence rate of no greater than eight cases per 100,000 during the most recent four-week period and have an average percent of positive COVID-19 test results over the most recent four-week period less than or equal to 5%. These counties will also face fewer restrictions on commercial and day-to-day activities.

The Green Level counties now include Guadalupe, Hidalgo, and Otero. The 15 counties in the Yellow Level are Bernalillo, Catron, Chaves, Dona Ana, Eddy Grant, Harding, Lincoln, Luna, Rio Arriba, Sandoval, San Juan, Sierra, Socorro, and Valencia.

NMDOH reports that Colfax County must operate at the Red Level as it has not met either of the health metric thresholds. This is a regression from the last map update on April 7, there were 20 counties in the Turquoise Level and no counties in the Red.