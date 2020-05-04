13 residents recover at COVID-19 outbreak at La Vida Llena Life Plan Community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thirteen residents who test positive at the La Vida Llena Retirement Community have recovered.

The residents have each tested negative for COVID-19 twice consecutively. Ten of the recovered residents live in the nursing home. The other three are in independent living.

Currently, seven residents who have tested positive are still getting treatment in an isolated area of the nursing home. 17 residents of the nursing home have died.

