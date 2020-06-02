116 new positive COVID-19 cases reported at Otero County Prison Facility

CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Corrections Department reported Tuesday there are 116 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state-contracted portion of Otero County Prison Facility. NMCD says over the weekend, four inmates reported feeling unwell and were placed in medical observation, tested for COVID-19 and positive results were returned for all four individuals.

NMCD says every inmate that may have had contact or been in the same area with these four individuals were tested on May 31 and those 164 tests resulted in 116 new coronavirus cases. NMCD says the remaining 379 inmates were retested Tuesday and right now four inmates are being cared for at the El Paso University Hospital with the remainder of the positive cases are asymptomatic.

NMCD says it is taking aggressive steps to protect both staff and inmates. They also say in collaboration with the New Mexico Department of Health, they have implemented a testing plan that will enable rapid detection and separation of additional positive coronavirus cases. In addition, they say staff members working in the affected areas will be tested weekly and monitored for symptoms.

