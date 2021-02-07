100-year-old celebrates birthday with COVID-safe drive-by

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friends and family helped celebrate the 100th birthday of Helen Jaramillo on Saturday with a special COVID-safe drive by. While the pandemic has changed how Jaramillo’s family celebrated her birthday, they wanted to put something on for her.

“So during this time, especially, she doesn’t get out very much because she’s 100 years old. So for her to see all her family at once, she has not seen everybody like this in over a year,” said her grandson, Anthony Abeyta. Cars lined the street and people wished her a happy birthday throughout the afternoon.

