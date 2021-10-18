Improved coordinated EMS care coming to Navajo Nation

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A partnership with UNM is bringing better coordinated EMS care to the Navajo Nation. The UNM EMS Medical Direction Consortium provides education and medical guidance to Navajo Nation first responders.

Before the partnership, 13 field offices each had their own agreement with a local hospital or clinic for medical guidelines. That sometimes led to inconsistent treatment standards.

“So what this means is that we will continue to work with them to make the treatments better, to make the providers more capable, and to make overall health care better than it was in the past,” said Dr. Chelsea White, Director of the UNM Center for Rural and Tribal EMS.

As part of the agreement, EMS crews also have 24/7 access to an on-call UNM physician to answer any questions they might have.

