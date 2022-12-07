NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Those needing dental care can get it done for free through an annual event. It’s hosted by Comfort Dental each year.

Comfort Dental will be holding its 37th Annual Care Day starting at 7:30 a.m. on December 23.

Services are on a first-come, first-serve basis. No appointment is needed, but the services do end at 12 p.m. that day.

Free services include cleaning, extractions, and fillings.

The event isn’t just happening in New Mexico. Offices will serve those in need in these other states: Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Texas. The company said they helped more than 3,700 patients last year.