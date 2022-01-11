Colorado health officials: COVID cases surging in La Plata, Archuleta counties

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Health officials in southwest Colorado say the omicron variant is spreading at unprecedented levels. San Juan Basin Public Health says in La Plata County, 27% of tests results they have received came back positive for COVID-19; In Archuleta County, it’s 29%.

“Our region is currently experiencing an unprecedented surge due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant and we understand this is causing challenges for community members, employers, and schools across the region. It’s very important right now that you stay home if you are sick and follow isolation and quarantine guidance for positive cases and exposures. If you are positive or exposed and don’t know what to do, please call SJBPH or visit our website for more info. We are fortunate to have vaccines and boosters widely available during this spike in cases which will help prevent hospitalizations and limit the severity of illness if you are to be infected. Please get your booster dose right away,” said Liane Jollon in a news release, SJBPH Executive Director.

The numbers are so high, contact tracers cannot call everyone who has tested positive. They are urging residents to wear masks because there is a high probability they will come into contact with someone who has COVID. It will have a better idea of how omicron is affecting hospitalizations in the area in the coming days.

For more testing information, visit sjbpublichealth.org/testing.