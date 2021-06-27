City of Rio Rancho holds medical check-up event

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Many people during the pandemic put off routine check-ups at their doctors but experts are saying now is the time to get them scheduled. Blue Cross and Blue Shield, along with the City of Rio Rancho and Walmart, offered COVID vaccine shots along with no-cost vision and hearing screenings on Saturday.

They say it’s important to ensure people who need access to healthcare are able to get it regardless of where they live. “Rio Rancho is in a county that has health disparities and what we really want to do is make sure we bring healthcare to the people so that they have it right there, right then when they are ready to have it,” said Dr. Wei-Ann Bay, Chief Medical Officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield New Mexico.

Those who got COVID shots will be able to get their second shot at the same location on July 24.