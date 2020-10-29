City of Albuquerque, Albertsons offering flu shots for seniors

Health News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Susan Brown_681926

FILE – In this Aug. 27, 2010 file photo, a nurse practitioner prepares a flu vaccination in Rockville, Md. A puzzling study of U.S. pregnancies suggests that women who received back-to-back flu shots between 2010 and 2012 _ after a new swine flu vaccine came out _ more often had miscarriages. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s Department of Senior Affairs announced Thursday they would be partnering with Albertson’s Market Pharmacy to offer drive-thru flu shot clinics. The flu shots will be offered to seniors between 9:00 a.m and 1:00 p.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis at Senior Affairs pick up meal locations.

Those wanting to attend a clinic are encouraged to go to the city’s website for more information on how to prepare for the visit. The dates of the clinics are:

  • Nov. 6: North Valley Senior Center, 3825 4th St. NW
  • Nov. 12: Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Center, 501 Elizabeth SE
  • Nov. 13: Los Volcanes Senior Center, 6500 Los Volcanes NW
  • Nov. 19: Barelas Senior Center, 714 7th St. SW

The City of Albuquerque also offers a flu shot clinic map on their site as well.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss