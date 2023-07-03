ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s largest cancer treatment hub at UNM is feeling the effects of a global drug shortage. The UNM Cancer Center said this isn’t the first time they’ve dealt with drug shortages, but a doctor claimed this is the most extreme the problem has ever been.

“I would say, probably, about February of this year where we really got into some critical problems with some of our backbones treatments, and these are older drugs that are tried and true, and we give to patients for curative intent,” said UNM Cancer Center Gynecologic Oncology Chief Carolyn Mulle.

The cancer center said two of their most vital medications, carboplatin and cisplatin, are among the drugs that have become sparse.

“In my particular clinic, because I’m in GYN oncology, I would say about 70% of our patients are touched by it in some way,” said DR. Mueller.

She’s also just one of roughly 140 physicians at the UNM Cancer Center.

In response to the shortage, the cancer center has had to make some changes in how they administer treatments. Those getting chemo for the first time are a priority. Meanwhile, others have to wait, or doctors have to find alternative treatments.

“It’s still stressful. Every week, you don’t know. Every week, you look for a report and plan for the next week and how you are going to navigate that,” she said.

Dr. Muller mentioned that the cancer center works as a group to make sure those who need the medication are able to get it. About 16,000 patients get treatment at the UNM Cancer Center each year.

Clinical trial enrollments have also been impacted due to the shortage.

“I just can’t imagine that this county has gotten to this place right these drugs are vital for patients and drug shortages are happening more and more because global issues,” said Dr. Muller. She hopes leaders can step up to prevent this in the future.

The FDA is now allowing some of the short-supply drugs to be imported from China. UNM Cancer Center said it’s unclear when that will help relieve the problem locally.