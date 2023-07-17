ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Eighth-Annual Environmental Tracking Awareness Week started on Monday. It’s a webinar where people can learn how the environment may be impacting their health.
Story continues below:
- Ranking: Counties with the highest cancer rates in New Mexico
- New Mexico: New Mexico sees rise in grandparents raising grandchildren
- Crime: Alamogordo Police officer dies after being shot during chase
- Sports: Former Lobo, Aggie basketball players unite to represent New Mexico in TBT
This event held by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state, and local health departments highlights important environmental health issues nationwide. For 2023, it’s focused on showing people how they can use data to let their community know about potential environmental problems.