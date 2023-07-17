A sign marks the entrance to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (David Goldman, File/AP)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Eighth-Annual Environmental Tracking Awareness Week started on Monday. It’s a webinar where people can learn how the environment may be impacting their health.

This event held by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state, and local health departments highlights important environmental health issues nationwide. For 2023, it’s focused on showing people how they can use data to let their community know about potential environmental problems.