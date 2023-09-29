NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released the final death count from 2020, including their count of COVID-19 deaths in New Mexico.

New Mexico saw a total of 23,807 deaths from all causes in 2020, the data shows. The CDC attributes 2,841 of those deaths to COVID-19.

That puts New Mexico in the top 10 states with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 people after adjusting for the age of the population. New Jersey, New York, South Dakota, Mississippi, North Dakota, Louisiana, the District of Columbia, and Connecticut each had more COVID-19 deaths per population than New Mexico.

New Mexico’s number of COVID-19 deaths in 2020 was higher than the state’s death by motor vehicle accidents (421 deaths in 2020), drug overdoses (784 deaths), and suicide (516 deaths). But the number of cancerous tumors-related deaths (3,649 deaths) and heart disease deaths (4,219) both surpassed the state’s number of COVID-19 deaths, the data shows.