Cancer survivor publishes book detailing her experience

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – She survived Stage IV colon cancer, now a UNM Alumna is helping others get through their ongoing battles, whatever they might be. “One evening I had a sharp pain in my side that just wouldn’t go away,” said Bunny Terry, a cancer survivor.

That sharp pain was the beginning of a long journey for Bunny. “I had a five and a half-centimeter tumor, which is about the size of a large plum in my ascending colon. It had perforated the wall and I was slowly bleeding to death,” said Terry.

In 2012, the mother of two learned of her diagnosis. She says only 15% of people survive that fight, but she knew she’d be one of those survivors. So along her journey, the New Mexico blogger began to write. “At the time I was diagnosed, I had this practice of writing 1,000 words a day,” said Terry.

Every entry detailing the good, the bad, and the ugly. “My thousand words became here’s what I’m doing today to get better. Here’s how I feel, I’m down in the dumps. It was seldom euphoric but I had 1,000 words,” said Terry.

Now, she’s turned those daily entries into a book called “Life-Saving Gratitude.” The book, released on January 20, isn’t just about Terry’s fight against cancer – she says it’s about living your life with gratitude. She’s hopeful the practice that she credits with saving her life, can help someone else too.

A portion of the proceeds will go towards the Cancer Foundation for New Mexico which helps cancer patients in Northern New Mexico get to their treatments.