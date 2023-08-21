ANGEL FIRE, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents in Angel Fire no longer have to boil their water now that the village has met the New Mexico Drinking Water Bureau’s requirements and had its boil water advisory lifted. Angel Fire was initially placed under the advisory on August 11 after E. coli bacteria was found in the water distribution system.

The bureau’s recent tests of the water have come back negative for contamination. However, Angel Fire will be required to continue regular monitoring to ensure the safety of its water.