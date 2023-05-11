RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A “boil water advisory” has been issued for the Chama Water System in Rio Arriba County on Thursday, May 11. Water must be boiled before consumption in the area at this time.

According to the New Mexico Environment Department’s (NMED) Drinking Water Bureau, the Chama Water System’s turbidity levels – the cloudiness of the water – are above the required standards. Turbidity levels are used to determine water quality and the effectiveness of filtration.

The NMED says, “No contamination in the water system has been confirmed, however, elevated levels of turbidity can interfere with disinfection and provide a medium for microbial growth.” If microbial growth does occur, bacteria, viruses, and parasites can be present, which can pose a health risk.

The Chama Water System services about 1,573 community members. It is important to follow the boil advisory closely to prevent potential illness.

Water Boil Advisory

Boil water for three minutes before:

Drinking

Making coffee, tea, and other drinks

Making ice

Cooking

Washing fruits and vegetables

Using the water to feed a baby

Brushing teeth

Providing drinking water to pets

The NMED will continue to test the Chama Water System “until no further threat of contamination remains.” For more information on boil advisories, click here.