Blood donations needed to combat shortage in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State health agencies are partnering with Vitalant to get blood donations back on track. During the pandemic, Vitalant had to cancel more than 1,600 blood donation events. The state is now partnering with them in an effort to raise awareness of the critical need for blood donations.

Vitalant says more than 300 blood donations are needed each day to meet the needs of area patients. Vitalant is hosting more than 40 blood drives across the state in August.

To learn more and schedule an appointment to donate, please visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825) or the local number at 505-246-1457. People interested in donating can also access Vitalant’s donations portal, where they can search for donation events based on their zip code.

