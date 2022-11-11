ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico (UNM) researchers presented their cutting-edge research and technologies Friday. The event took place during an event on campus.

The UNM Health Sciences Clinical and Translational Science Center hosted the fourth annual BioVenture Partnership event Friday.

It brings scientists, physicians, students, companies, and investors together to share new drug and clinical ideas to improve human health.

Researchers also pitched their ideas today.

“Another great invention is a simple diagnostic that helps recognize whether there is bacteria in the blood. So, if someone comes in with a potential to sepsis, this is a very rapid test to identify that,” said Matthew Campen.

The event is also a networking opportunity that helps connect researchers with investors and other resources to get their ideas to the community.