beWellnm open enrollment period extended until Jan. 15

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – beWellnm, the New Mexico health insurance exchange is currently holding its open enrollment period for health insurance. It is extending its enrollment period and premium payments for effective coverage beginning January 2022.

New Mexicans now have until January 15, 2022, to enroll and until January 31, 2022, to pay their premium to receive coverage for Plan Year 2022 starting this month. beWellnm is offering dozens of affordable plan options across multiple carriers including dental insurance.

All plans will continue to cover the 10 essential benefits such as doctor visits, hospital stays, maternity care, emergency room care, prescriptions, and more. Health plans must permit New Mexicans to enroll regardless of health status, age, gender, or other factors that may predict the use of health services.

Free local enrollment and financial assistance are available to ensure residents can select a plan to fit their health and budget for 2022. The beWellnm team of certified enrollment counselors, agents, and brokers are free and are available to help review and explain health insurance options via telephone at 833-862-3935 or online at bewellnm.com.

