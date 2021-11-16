beWellnm hosts events to help New Mexicans sign up for insurance

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Health Insurance Exchange is pushing to get more New Mexicans to sign up for coverage. beWellnm is hosting a series of events around the state to help people navigate the new state-based exchange and find coverage that fits their needs.

The organization says under the new system, New Mexicans can qualify for tax breaks and other financial help and in some cases, bring premiums to as low as $10 a month or even no cost at all. “We have a lot of people in New Mexico who are uninsured who actually don’t know they qualify for assistance or coverage, just tried to bring down that uninsured rate and trying to get people the coverage they need,” said beWellnm Community Engagement Specialist, Adriano Lujan.

Open enrollment runs through January 15. To learn more or see when there is an enrollment event near you, visit bewellnm.com/calendar.