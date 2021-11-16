beWellnm hosts events to help New Mexicans sign up for insurance

Health News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Health insurance document

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Health Insurance Exchange is pushing to get more New Mexicans to sign up for coverage. beWellnm is hosting a series of events around the state to help people navigate the new state-based exchange and find coverage that fits their needs.

Story continues below

The organization says under the new system, New Mexicans can qualify for tax breaks and other financial help and in some cases, bring premiums to as low as $10 a month or even no cost at all. “We have a lot of people in New Mexico who are uninsured who actually don’t know they qualify for assistance or coverage, just tried to bring down that uninsured rate and trying to get people the coverage they need,” said beWellnm Community Engagement Specialist, Adriano Lujan.

Open enrollment runs through January 15. To learn more or see when there is an enrollment event near you, visit bewellnm.com/calendar.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES