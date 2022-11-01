NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans in need of health insurance can now sign up through the state exchange. BeWellnm has begun its enrollment period for 2022, giving people a chance to get low-cost or no-cost insurance starting on the first of the year.

Officials say this year, the state will be lowering monthly payments, copays, and deductibles through the Marketplace Affordability Program, which the legislature approved in 2021, as well as the Federal Inflation Reduction Act.

They also want to make sure New Mexicans are prepared when the COVDI Public Health Emergency finally ends. “We expect that to happen in January, middle of January 2023,” says Heather Korbulic, the interim CEO of beWellnm. “So we want to make sure that New Mexicans know we will, beWellnm will be available to them if they find themselves transitioning off Medicaid.”

The open enrollment period ends on January 15. More information is available on the beWellnm website.