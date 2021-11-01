BeWell NM 2022 open enrollment begins

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s first state-based health insurance exchange announced the beginning of the 2022 Open Enrollment Period on Monday. In a press release, officials with BeWell NM said that tens of thousands of New Mexicans are eligible to receive health insurance at little or no cost.
The release states that since the transition from the federal healthcare.gov to the New Mexico marketplace, BeWell NM can now provide New Mexicans with local solutions to help them find healthcare.
According to the release, more financial assistance is also available during the open enrollment period. Officials say four out of five New Mexicans can now enroll in a plan for less than $10 a month.