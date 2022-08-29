ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Office of Criminal Justice and Behavioral Health Initiatives is seeking new members for a variety of committees. The committees provide input and guidance to BHI staff.
Members will prioritize how funding will be spent in four areas: crisis intervention and harm reduction services, supportive housing, and community support. Applications are open to any community members with direct experience a knowledge of behavioral health issues. For more information, visit the county’s website.