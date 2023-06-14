DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Health officials say a Colorado bat has tested positive for rabies. But no humans were exposed.
The bat was found near Durango last week, according to San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH). Pets were exposed but were already vaccinated and have since received a booster, officials say.
If you see a bat or other wildlife acting unusual, it may be a sign of rabies. In La Plata County, if you suspect rabies, you should immediately call La Plata County Animal Protection at 970-385-2900 or SJBPH at 970-247-5702. In New Mexico, you can report to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish at (505) 827-9376.
Rabies is almost always fatal in humans if symptoms appear, SJBPH says. That’s why it’s important to contact authorities immediately if you suspect you might have come into contact with a rabid animal.
SJBPH offers these additional tips to help stay safe:
- Never touch or feed wild or stray animals. Don’t leave pet food outdoors. If you see a sick or orphaned animal, do not touch it. Instead call animal control.
- Vaccinate your pets. Use a licensed veterinarian, and make sure you keep up with pets’ booster shots.
- Leash your dog. Protect dogs and wildlife by keeping your pet on a leash while walking or hiking.
- Keep cats and other pets inside at night. Keep dogs within your sight (in a fenced yard or on leash) during the day while outside.
- Call your veterinarian promptly if you believe your pet has been exposed to a wild animal.
- Vaccinate pastured animals annually. Have a licensed veterinarian administer an approved large-animal rabies vaccine.
- Bat-proof your home. Information is available at https://www.cdc.gov/rabies/animals/bats/.
- If a bat has been present in a room in which people have been sleeping, it is important that the bat is safely trapped and tested for rabies. If a bat cannot be tested or there are multiple bats in the home, post-exposure treatment of anyone living in the home is recommended.