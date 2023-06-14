Image of a bat (not the one tested by officials) | Adobe Stock

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Health officials say a Colorado bat has tested positive for rabies. But no humans were exposed.

The bat was found near Durango last week, according to San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH). Pets were exposed but were already vaccinated and have since received a booster, officials say.

If you see a bat or other wildlife acting unusual, it may be a sign of rabies. In La Plata County, if you suspect rabies, you should immediately call La Plata County Animal Protection at 970-385-2900 or SJBPH at 970-247-5702. In New Mexico, you can report to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish at (505) 827-9376.

Rabies is almost always fatal in humans if symptoms appear, SJBPH says. That’s why it’s important to contact authorities immediately if you suspect you might have come into contact with a rabid animal.

SJBPH offers these additional tips to help stay safe: