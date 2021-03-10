Annual report indicates more Americans living with Alzheimer’s

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Alzheimer’s Association just released the 2021 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report which provides an in-depth look at the latest national statistics on the disease. This year, the report is tackling Alzheimer’s as it relates to race and ethnicity.

Alzheimer’s Association New Mexico Chapter Program Director Denise Parras discusses the report and its findings. The annual report reveals the significance Alzheimer’s and dementia has on individuals, caregivers, the government, and the nation’s health care system.

The accompanying special report “Race, Ethnicity and Alzheimer’s” examines the perspectives and experiences of Asian, Black, Hispanic, Native, and white Americans regarding the disease and dementia care. Additionally, it examines the devastating impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on people living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.

The report highlights some key findings including that more Americans are living with the disease, 6.2 million over the age of 65 and nearly two-thirds, 3.8 million, are women. Deaths from Alzheimer’s have increased 145% while figures are significantly lower for other chronic diseases.

According to the report, more than 11 million Americans provided unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias which is an estimated 15.3 billion hours of assistance and is valued at $357 billion.

Story continues below

The special report indicates that discrimination is a barrier to care for Alzheimer’s and dementia as half of Black Americans report they have experienced health care discrimination. Also, more than two in five Native Americans (42%) and one-third of Asian Americans (34%) and Hispanic Americans (33%) report having experienced discrimination while seeking health care.

Hispanic, Black, and Native Americans are twice as likely as white Americans to say they they would not see a doctor if experiencing thinking or memory problems.

Regarding New Mexico, the report shows Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias continue to be a significant challenge for many New Mexican families. The number of New Mexicans ages 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s is 43,000 and that number is expected to increase to 53,000 by 2025.

In New Mexico, there were 374 more deaths from Alzheimer’s and dementia in 2020 than compared to averages over the past five years. This is a 27.3% increase which is more than the national average.

The Alzheimer’s Association reports that it is working to build trust and address health care inequities through its partnerships with healthcare systems and organizations that represent diverse communities. Additionally, the Association offers free, ongoing support and resources.

For more information on resources available, visit alz.org/newmexico or call 1-800-272-3900.