American Heart Association provides tips on maintaining heart health during stressful year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Are you eager to make some healthy changes you can stick with? Resolutions can be hard to keep up, especially when we set ourselves up for goals that are too hard to reach.

However, it doesn’t have to be that way. Board member of the American Heart Association Melissa Sanchez talks about setting realistic goals, one of which should be staying heart-healthy.

Sanchez explains that the holidays are typically stressful, however, this year there is the added stress of the pandemic and it’s important to be mindful of your heart health especially during this time. The American Heart Association has identified tips to improve your overall heart health which include: stop smoking if you are a smoker, eat healthy meals, stay active, maintain your weight, and reduce blood sugar.

COVID-19 has been an added stressor on everyone this year. It is also important to keep up health and safety practices to optimize your health such as continuing to wash your hands, maintain social distancing, and to wear a mask.

For more health, recipe, and exercise tips, visit heart.org.

