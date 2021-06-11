Alzheimer’s Association of NM celebrating breakthrough drug

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Alzheimer’s Association is celebrating the recent FDA approval of a new drug – the first to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. It is a milestone in the history of the disease and a beginning of a completely new future for Alzheimer’s treatments.

The Executive Director of the New Mexico chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association Tim Sheahan says the organization is celebrating the news of the drug, Aducanumab. “It’s a celebration because it’s really giving our caregivers, giving our loved ones that have Alzheimer’s a longer life,” said Sheahan. “It’s basically set for early-onset people but it really gives them more quality of life, and that’s what we’re all about.”

The Alzheimer’s Association says this new drug addresses the disease in a way that has never been done before as it slows progression of the disease, rather than only addressing symptoms as previous drugs have. Sheahan says the association’s first goal with this new drug is equality. “We’re really working on that right now because it’s not an inexpensive drug by any means.. but it’s just the first stepping stone,” Sheahan said.

The organization is looking forward to one of their big annual events on June 20 called the Longest Day. People are encouraged to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s through a fundraising activity of their choice. More information is available online or by calling 505-266-4473.