Alzheimer’s Association explains Tony Bennett sharing diagnosis raises awareness, encourages conversations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Music icon Tony Bennett recently revealed that he is living with Alzheimer’s which is helping the millions of families impacted by the disease feel less alone. Executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association New Mexico Tim Sheahan discusses how Bennett sharing his story is impacting others facing dementia.

The Alzheimer’s Association explains that sharing a diagnosis on a public platform takes courage as well as compassion. On behalf of the more than five million Americans living with Alzheimer’s and their 16 million family members and friends providing care, the Association states that it is grateful for Tony Bennett’s transparency in sharing his diagnosis.

By sharing his story, the Association says that he is helping to raise awareness and that by sharing stories, individuals are able to break through the stigma related to the disease. Additionally, the sharing of stories helps to encourage important conversations about seeking a diagnosis, help families access crucial care and support services, and inspire actions and change against Alzheimer’s.

The Alzheimer’s Association encourages anyone with concerns to reach out to them as they offer many resources to families facing the disease, free of charge. The Association provides education classes and online caregiver training including their new series “Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers” while they also have a free virtual class called “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s“.

They also offer support groups, care consultations, a respite reimbursement program, and information and referrals. For more information on Alzheimer’s disease, visit alz.org/newmexico or call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900.