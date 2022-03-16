ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 92-year-old woman underwent a rare brain surgery at UNM Hospital that required her to remain awake. After discovering a tumor on the part of the brain that controls speech, Santa Fe resident Bobbie Smith was referred to UNM neurosurgeon Christian Bower who gave her two options.

Do nothing and lose the ability to speak, and write – or undergo brain surgery. The procedure, called an awake craniotomy, requires the patient to be awake to respond to questions and perform movements.

The surgeons say before the surgery Bobbie couldn’t talk, but as the tumor was being removed, she gained the ability to speak again. Dr. Bowers thinks she may have been the oldest patient to undergo the procedure.