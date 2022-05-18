ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque issued a health alert due to wildfire smoke. The Alert is effective up until 12 p.m. Wednesday, May 18. Albuquerque and Bernalillo County residents with respiratory conditions are encouraged to limit outdoor activity.

Wednesday morning is quiet, but a cold front is moving into northeast New Mexico. Isolated showers and storms will pop up off of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains during the early-mid afternoon, moving eastward into the highlands during the afternoon and evening. Lightning and erratic winds may cause issues at the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, and impose new fire risks.

Three of New Mexico’s National Forests are closing to the public effective 8 a.m. Thursday, May 19, due to extreme fire danger. Santa Fe National Forest, Cibola National Forest and Carson National Forest will go into stage three restrictions.

City of Albuquerque offers steps that you can take during health alerts:

Limit your time spent outdoors and avoid outdoor exercise.

Schools and senior citizen facilities may want to provide indoor activities to minimize exposure to elevated outdoor particulate levels.

Keep windows and doors closed. If needed for comfort, use air conditioners or heating systems on recycle/recirculation mode.

If symptoms of heart or lung disease occur, (including shortness of breath, chest tightness, chest pain, palpitations or unusual fatigue) contact your health care provider.

Individuals with heart or lung disease should follow their health management plan from their health care provider.

Asthmatic individuals should follow a prescribed asthma management plan.

For more information visit Albuquerque’s Health Alert information page.