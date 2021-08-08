Albuquerque air quality health alert could see extension

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –You’ve likely seen the thick haze across the metro and even blocking the view of the Sandias. Bernalillo County officials have issued a health alert because of that smoke coming in from those California wildfires. We’re learning that health alert may be extended.

Albuquerque is in the red level meaning these conditions are unhealthy for everyone and not just people with respiratory conditions. Officials say people should consider staying indoors and avoiding difficult activities.

People we talked to say they were surprised by the haze. “We went to a few parks and stuff and they would put viewpoints in and we couldn’t actually see them, it was really…a lot of haze,” explains Andreas Paljug who is visiting New Mexico.

The dense smoke and haze can cause a scratchy throat. The air quality alert started yesterday and runs through Monday, August 9 at noon.

Experts say they expect conditions to improve over the next twelve hours. But Jeff Stonesifer, the meteorologist for the city of Albuquerque’s Air Quality Program, explains why the alert could be extended.

“We may have to extend that because of high Ozone levels tomorrow. The winds are expected to be light again tomorrow and there will still be enough smoke around to fuel Ozone levels,” he says.

Stonesifer says we should know by 11:30 a.m. Monday morning if that happens. Stonesifer says it’s not uncommon for wildfires from neighboring states to impact Albuquerque’s air quality like we’re seeing today.

The program provides a daily air quality report every Monday through Friday around 8 a.m. The daily report shares the air quality index calculation for that time. You can sign up to directly receive Albuquerque’s health alerts through the city’s website.