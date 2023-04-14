SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ongoing effort to conduct in-person checks on more than 6,000 individuals involved in New Mexico’s Developmental Disabilities (DD) Waiver programs has revealed dozens of allegations of abuse.

As of Friday, April 14, the New Mexico Department of Health said officials have identified 100 sites with “possible concerns.” Of those, there were allegations of abuse, neglect, or exploitation at 55 sites. The others have issues such as needing home repairs.

There are still more than 700 individuals to receive checks, but the bulk of the in-person checks are complete.

The widespread investigation was kicked off by a few allegations of abuse back in March. Since then, the state has cut contracts with some service providers related to the Developmental Disabilities (DD) Waiver programs, which are meant to help individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The New Mexico Department of Health explained that anyone found in immediate harm will be removed from the situation for their safety. As necessary, healthcare professionals will be referred to licensing boards or law enforcement, the department says.

New Mexicans can provide reports of suspected abuse and neglect by calling the Adult Protective Services Central Intake Unit toll-free at 1-866-654-3219.