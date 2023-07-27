NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Many nonprofits around the state have been awarded funds in support of improved healthcare in northern New Mexico. Around $2.8 million was awarded to 17 nonprofits from the Community Health Funder Alliance.

The alliance launched in 2019 and has invested over $8.4 million toward the health of northern New Mexico residents. The finances go toward “solutions that heal, care for, and sustain healthy people and communities,” according to the alliance.

The grants are multi-year Health Impact Grants, with the most recent award being the second cycle of multi-year funding. The funds this year have increased by over 50% compared to last year.

“Our grantees are addressing the most challenging health and social needs in our community. Through their work, they are immediately serving community members in need and also improving the larger system of care to make it better for our residents in the long run,” said Lillian Montoya, President and Chief Executive Officer of CHRISTUS St. Vincent.