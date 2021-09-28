13 NM health centers receive federal COVID-19 funding

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thirteen New Mexico health centers received nearly $10 million in federal COVID relief funding. The money came from the Department of Health and Human Services.
Story continues below:
- Education: UNM launching program that prepares people to work in marijuana industry
- New Mexico News: Texas murder suspect spotted in Chaves County
- Crime: Body found east of Route 66 Casino Saturday night
- Business: M’tucci’s planning to renovate iconic Albuquerque building
- KRQE en Espanol: KRQE En Español: Lunes 27 de Septiembre 2021
It was awarded to help expand primary health care infrastructure in under-served communities. The health centers will use this funding to build new facilities or renovate existing ones and purchase new equipment, including telehealth technology, mobile medical vans, and freezers to store vaccines.