13 NM health centers receive federal COVID-19 funding

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thirteen New Mexico health centers received nearly $10 million in federal COVID relief funding. The money came from the Department of Health and Human Services.

It was awarded to help expand primary health care infrastructure in under-served communities. The health centers will use this funding to build new facilities or renovate existing ones and purchase new equipment, including telehealth technology, mobile medical vans, and freezers to store vaccines.

