Week in Photos 6/9-6/15

Fire officials believe the Lone Mountain Fire which is about six miles north of White Oaks, New Mexico was caused by lighting. (6/9/19 courtesy US Forest Service)
Ali Stroker accepts the Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical award for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! onstage during the 2019 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 9, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
Associate professor for UNM's Health and Science Dept. Kiran Bhaskar and his team's vaccine for Alzheimer's Disease showed positive results when tested on mice. They now are working to get a clinical grade vaccine. (6/10/19)
Fans hold up signs showing support for former Red Sox player David Ortiz prior to the start of the game against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park on June 10, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. Ortiz was shot in the back while at a club in the Dominican Republic. He underwent surgery and the Red Sox are transporting him back to Boston. (Photo by Kathryn Riley /Getty Images)
A fire broke out Tuesday at the Michael Emery Trailhead in the Albuquerque Foothills burning 53 acres. (courtesy Andrew Sandford 6/11/9)
FealGood Foundation co-founder John Feal hugs former Daily Show Host Jon Stewart during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on reauthorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund on Capitol Hill on June 11, 2019 in Washington, DC. The fund provides financial assistance to responders, victims and their families who require medical care related to health issues they suffered in the aftermath of 9/11 terrorist attacks. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
Current Mayor Tim Keller unveiled the new look turquoise-blue buses Wednesday at a news conference, announcing the city’s acceptance the first “demo bus” for the delayed service. (6/12/19)
First lady Melania Trump speaks while U.S. President Donald Trump listens, during a roundtable discussion on the administration's efforts to combat the opioid epidemic, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on June 12, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Accused serial car thief Elexus Sandoval allegedly crashed a stolen truck and trailer into the historic Mission Gallery in Grants, NM. (6/13/19)
U.S. President Donald Trump and White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders share a moment during an East Room event on “second chance hiring” June 13, 2019 at the White House in Washington, DC. President Trump announced that Sanders will be leaving her position at the White House. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Popular Albuquerque chiropractor Dr. Beau Hightower is raking it in, not because of his massive client base here, but because of the millions of views he’s getting online from all around the world. (6/14/19)
Toronto Raptors fans celebrate atop and inside a bus on Yonge St. after the team beat the Golden State Warriors in Game Six of the NBA Finals, on June 14, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
Less than three weeks after their highly anticipated arrival in Albuquerque, the BioPark announced one of its penguins has died. (6/15/19)
Christopher C. Morgan touches the casket of his son, West Point Cadet Christopher J. Morgan, during the interment ceremony at West Point, N.Y., Saturday, June 15, 2019. (Mark Vergari/The Journal News via AP)