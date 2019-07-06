Week in Photos 6/30-7/6

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 03: The casket of retired NYPD detective Luis Alvarez is brought into Immaculate Conception Church on July 03, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. Alvarez, who passed away Saturday at the age of 53 following a three-year battle with colorectal cancer, became ill following the months he spent exposed to toxins at the Ground Zero site after the Twin Towers collapsed. He became a national figure after he spent his last days fighting for the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund which pays for health benefits for the police, firefighters and others who have become sick after being exposed to toxins following the September 11 attacks. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)