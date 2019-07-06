Week in Photos 6/30-7/6

KRQE News 13
Longtime New Mexico Senator Richard Martinez was arrested Friday for suspected drunk driving. (6/30/19)
LYON, FRANCE - JUNE 30: Alex Morgan attends a USA press conference during the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 on June 30, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)
Workers at Isotopes Park say it's tough changing the venue to fit both the Isotopes and NM United. (7/1/19)
In this photo released by Jalisco State Civil Defense Agency, cars are suspended in hail in Guadalajara, Mexico, Sunday, June 30, 2019. Officials in Mexico's second largest city say a storm that dumped more than a meter of hail on parts of the metropolitan area damaged hundreds of homes. (Jalisco State Civil Defense Agency via AP)
APD says they have an old police car that they plan on transforming into a low rider, similar to what the San Diego Police Department created a few years ago. (7/2/19)
This undated product image obtained by the Associated Press shows Nike Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July shoes that have a U.S. flag with 13 white stars in a circle on it, known as the Betsy Ross flag, on them. Nike is pulling the flag-themed tennis shoe after former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick complained to the shoemaker, according to the Wall Street Journal. (Nike via AP Photo)
Wednesday, the Rail Runner train struck a vehicle that ended up stuck on the train's tracks, killing the 28-year-old driver. (7/3/9)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 03: The casket of retired NYPD detective Luis Alvarez is brought into Immaculate Conception Church on July 03, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. Alvarez, who passed away Saturday at the age of 53 following a three-year battle with colorectal cancer, became ill following the months he spent exposed to toxins at the Ground Zero site after the Twin Towers collapsed. He became a national figure after he spent his last days fighting for the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund which pays for health benefits for the police, firefighters and others who have become sick after being exposed to toxins following the September 11 attacks. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Crews spent the day on the scene of a fiery house explosion in Roswell that killed one woman. Initial reports suggest it was some sort of a gas leak. (7/4/19)
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 04: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pose on stage at the "Salute to America" ceremony in front of the Lincoln Memorial, on July 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. The presentation features armored vehicles on display, a flyover by Air Force One, and several flyovers by other military aircraft. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
Holly Holm attends weigh-ins ahead of UFC 239 where she will take on Amanda Nunes, the UFC Bantamweight Champion.(7/5/19)
This undated photo provided by the American Academy of Pediatrics on Friday, July 5, 2019 shows a drawing by a migrant child at the Catholic Charities Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen, Texas. The release of the pictures follows a government watchdog report warning about overcrowded South Texas facilities holding migrant families. (American Academy of Pediatrics via AP)