U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team Victory Parade

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 10: Alex Morgan of the United States Women's National Soccer Team receives the key to the city from Chirlane McCray (l) and Mayor Bill de Blasio (r) during a ceremony at City Hall on July 10, 2019 in New York City. The honor followed a ticker tape parade up lower Manhattan's "Canyon of Heroes" to celebrate their gold medal victory in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)