The Week in Photos 7/21-7/27

KRQE News 13
The 13th Annual Lavender in the Village Festival took place Saturday and Sunday at the Agri-Nature Center of Los Ranchos. (7/21/19)
Training began on Monday, July 22 for the ART bus drivers. APD also began warning drivers of ART lane violations. (7/22/19)
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - JULY 22: Demonstrators walk down the Las Americas Expressway, the biggest highway in Puerto Rico as part of a massive march on July 22, 2019 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. There have been calls for the Governor to step down after it was revealed that he and top aides were part of a private chat group that contained among other messages misogynistic and homophobic messages. (Photo by Angel Valentin/Getty Images)
The long awaited Penguin Chill exhibit at the Albuquerque BioPark opened July 23 as zoo goers waited in long lines to be one of the first to catch a glimpse. (7/23/19)
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 23: Jon Stewart (C) hugs 911 first responder John Feal as Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY) (L) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) (L) stand nearby after the U.S. Senate voted to renew permanent authorization of September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, on Capitol Hill July 23, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Organizers have announced the South Valley's Dia de los Muertos Marigold Parade will not take place this fall as the event has gotten too big. (7/24/19)
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 24: (AFP OUT) Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testifies before a House Judiciary Committee hearing about his report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election in the Rayburn House Office Building July 24, 2019 in Washington, DC. Mueller testified before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees. (Photo by Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)
After a 4-year-old poodle named Steve went missing from his Albuquerque westside apartment, a volunteer from the Arizona Humane Society drove him 450 miles home. (7/25/19)
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - JULY 25: People march together as they celebrate the ouster of Ricardo Rossello, the Governor of Puerto Rico, on July 25, 2019 in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico. After two weeks of protests Gov. Rosselló stepped down after a group chat was exposed that included misogynistic and homophobic comments.( (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Hundreds gathered Friday at the Roswell Convention & Civic Center to honor Jeff Stroble, the firefighter who died after a fireworks explosion. (7/27/19)
CAMP PENDLETON, CA - JULY 26: View of the main entrance to Camp Pendleton on July 26, 2019 in Oceanside, California. Sixteen Marines were arrested at Camp Pendleton Thursday morning during battalion formation for various illegal activities ranging from human smuggling to drug-related offenses. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)
Officials remain at the scene of the Hiway House Motel in Nob Hill in Albuquerque on Saturday. An explosion was reported at the motel Friday night. The cause of the blast is unknown at this time. (7/27/19 image courtesy Dave Polanski)
Protesters clash with police during an unsanctioned rally in the center of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, July 27, 2019. Russian police are wrestling with demonstrators and have arrested hundreds in central Moscow during a protest demanding that opposition candidates be allowed to run for the Moscow city council. (AP Photo/ Pavel Golovkin)