Tropical Storm Barry nears Louisiana

This photo shows the damaged home of Eric and Indra Ehlenberger in New Orleans on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, following a storm that went through the area. The storm swamped New Orleans streets and paralyzed traffic Wednesday as concerns grew that even worse weather was on the way: a possible hurricane that could strike the Gulf Coast and raise the Mississippi River to the brim of the city’s protective levees. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)