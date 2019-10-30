PHOTOS: Washington Nationals defeat Astros 7-2 in Game 6

KRQE News 13
Houston Astros relief pitcher Chris Devenski throws during the ninth inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Fans watch during the eighth inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Washington Nationals' Juan Soto flips his bat as he is congratulated by first base coach Tim Bogar after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon hits a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman breaks up a double play as Washington Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera makes a late throw to first during the sixth inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Washington Nationals' Juan Soto, right, celebrates after his home run with Adam Eaton during the fifth inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Washington Nationals' Adam Eaton slides safely back to first with Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel covering on a pick off attempt during the third inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Washington Nationals' Juan Soto reacts after posing out during the first inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez has to be restrained after being ejected for arguing an interference call during the seventh inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)