PHOTOS: US Border Patrol receives asylum seekers in Texas

MCALLEN, TEXAS - JULY 02: A U.S. Border Patrol medic treats an immigrant for heat exhaustion after taking her into custody on July 02, 2019 in McAllen, Texas. The immigrants, mostly families from Central America, turned themselves in to border agents after rafting across the Rio Grande from Mexico to seek political asylum in the United States. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
MCALLEN, TEXAS - JULY 02: Immigrants wait to be interviewed by U.S. Border Patrol agents after they were taken into custody on July 02, 2019 in McAllen, Texas. The immigrants, most from Central America, turned themselves in to border agents after rafting across the Rio Grande from Mexico to seek political asylum in the United States. They were to be sent to a Border Patrol processing center in McAllen, Tx. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
LOS EBANOS, TEXAS - JULY 02: Immigrants take water from the back of a U.S. Border Patrol pickup on July 02, 2019 in Los Ebanos, Texas. Hundreds of immigrants, most from Central America, turned themselves in to border agents after rafting across the Rio Grande from Mexico to seek political asylum in the United States. They were then to be sent to a Border Patrol processing center in McAllen, Tx. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
MCALLEN, TEXAS - JULY 02: Immigrants wait to be transported to a processing center after they were taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents on July 02, 2019 in McAllen, Texas. The immigrants, most from Central America, had rafted across the Rio Grande from Mexico to seek political asylum in the United States. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
LOS EBANOS, TEXAS - JULY 02: U.S. Border Patrol agents watch over immigrants after taking them into custody on July 02, 2019 in Los Ebanos, Texas. Hundreds of immigrants, most from Central America, turned themselves in to border agents after rafting across the Rio Grande from Mexico to seek political asylum in the United States. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
LOS EBANOS, TEXAS - JULY 02: An immigrant from Guatemala ices her shoulder after she was taken into custody by U.S. border agents on July 02, 2019 in Los Ebanos, Texas. She said she was in pain from a recent shoulder surgery. Hundreds of immigrants, most from Central America, turned themselves in to border agents after rafting across the Rio Grande from Mexico to seek political asylum in the United States. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
LOS EBANOS, TEXAS - JULY 02: U.S. Border Patrol agents interview immigrants, including a blind man from El Salvador, after taking them into custody on July 02, 2019 in Los Ebanos, Texas. Hundreds of immigrants, most from Central America, turned themselves in to border agents after rafting across the Rio Grande from Mexico to seek political asylum in the United States. They were then to be sent to a Border Patrol processing center in McAllen, Tx. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
LOS EBANOS, TEXAS - JULY 02: Immigrants walk to U.S. Homeland Security busses to be transferred to a U.S. Border Patrol facility in McAllen after crossing from Mexico on July 02, 2019 in Los Ebanos, Texas. Hundreds of immigrants, most from Central America, turned themselves in to Border Patrol agents after rafting across the Rio Grande from Mexico to seek political asylum in the United States. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
LOS EBANOS, TEXAS - JULY 02: Immigrants wait to be searched and then bussed to U.S. Border Patrol facility in McAllen after crossing the border from Mexico on July 02, 2019 in Los Ebanos, Texas. Hundreds of immigrants, most from Central America, turned themselves in to Border Patrol agents after rafting across the Rio Grande from Mexico to seek political asylum in the United States. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)