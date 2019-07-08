PHOTOS: US Border Patrol receives asylum seekers in Texas

MCALLEN, TEXAS - JULY 02: Immigrants wait to be interviewed by U.S. Border Patrol agents after they were taken into custody on July 02, 2019 in McAllen, Texas. The immigrants, most from Central America, turned themselves in to border agents after rafting across the Rio Grande from Mexico to seek political asylum in the United States. They were to be sent to a Border Patrol processing center in McAllen, Tx. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)