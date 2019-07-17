PHOTOS: Trump’s new asylum rules go into effect

KRQE News 13
People wait to apply for asylum in the United States along the border, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Tijuana, Mexico. Dozens of immigrants lined up Tuesday at a major Mexico border crossing, waiting to learn how the Trump administration's plans to end most asylum protections would affect their hopes of taking refuge in the United States. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
A woman sits with her sons as they wait to apply for asylum in the United States along the border, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Tijuana, Mexico. Dozens of immigrants lined up Tuesday at a major Mexico border crossing, waiting to learn how the Trump administration's plans to end most asylum protections would affect their hopes of taking refuge in the United States. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
People wait to apply for asylum in the United States along the border Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Tijuana, Mexico. Dozens of immigrants lined up Tuesday at a major Mexico border crossing, waiting to learn how the Trump administration's plans to end most asylum protections would affect their hopes of taking refuge in the United States. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
People line up to cross the border into the U.S. on the International Bridge 1, in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, Tuesday, July 16, 2019. A U.S. policy to make asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their cases wind through clogged U.S. immigration courts has also expanded to the violent city of Nuevo Laredo. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
A woman addresses migrants as they wait to apply for asylum in the United States along the border Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Tijuana, Mexico. Nearly two dozen immigrants were allowed to cross the U.S.-Mexico border to seek asylum on Tuesday, the day the Trump administration planned to launch a drastic policy change designed to end asylum protections for most migrants who travel through another country to reach the United States. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
A van carrying migrants on their way to apply for asylum in the United States passes a group of migrants still awaiting a chance to apply on the border Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Tijuana, Mexico. Nearly two dozen immigrants were allowed to cross the U.S.-Mexico border to seek asylum on Tuesday, the day the Trump administration planned to launch a drastic policy change designed to end asylum protections for most migrants who travel through another country to reach the United States. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner speaks about border security to President Donald Trump and others during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Migrants line up along an entrance to the border crossing as they wait to apply for asylum in the United States, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Tijuana, Mexico. Dozens of immigrants lined up Tuesday at a major Mexico border crossing, waiting to learn how the Trump administration's plans to end most asylum protections would affect their hopes of taking refuge in the United States. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
People gather as they wait to apply for asylum in the United States along the border, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Tijuana, Mexico. Dozens of immigrants lined up Tuesday at a major Mexico border crossing, waiting to learn how the Trump administration's plans to end most asylum protections would affect their hopes of taking refuge in the United States. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)