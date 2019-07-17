PHOTOS: Trump’s new asylum rules go into effect

A van carrying migrants on their way to apply for asylum in the United States passes a group of migrants still awaiting a chance to apply on the border Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Tijuana, Mexico. Nearly two dozen immigrants were allowed to cross the U.S.-Mexico border to seek asylum on Tuesday, the day the Trump administration planned to launch a drastic policy change designed to end asylum protections for most migrants who travel through another country to reach the United States. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)