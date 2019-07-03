PHOTOS: Tanks, military vehicles take over DC’s streets before 4th of July celebration

KRQE News 13
One of two Bradley Fighting Vehicles waits to be driven into place in front of the Lincoln Memorial for President Donald Trump's 'Salute to America' event honoring service branches on Independence Day, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Washington. President Donald Trump is promising military tanks along with "Incredible Flyovers & biggest ever Fireworks!" for the Fourth of July. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
One of two Bradley Fighting Vehicles driven into place in front of the Lincoln Memorial for President Donald Trump's 'Salute to America' event honoring service branches on Independence Day, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Washington. President Donald Trump is promising military tanks along with "Incredible Flyovers & biggest ever Fireworks!" for the Fourth of July. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
An Army soldier hops out of a Bradley Fighting Vehicle after moving it into place by the Lincoln Memorial, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Washington, ahead of planned Fourth of July festivities with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Army personnel manuever a Bradley Fighting Vehicle into place by the Lincoln Memorial, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Washington, ahead of planned Fourth of July festivities with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Members of the US Navy Ceremonial Guard practice their routine with M19 rifles by a Bradley Fighting Vehicle in front of the Lincoln Memorial, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Washington, ahead of planned Fourth of July festivities with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Army soldiers with the 3rd Infantry Division, 1st Battalion, 64th Armored Regiment, move a Bradley Fighting Vehicle into place by the Lincoln Memorial, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Washington, ahead of planned Fourth of July festivities with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
An Army driver with the 3rd Infantry Division, 1st Battalion, 64th Armored Regiment, adjusts his helmet after driving a Bradley Fighting Vehicle into place by the Lincoln Memorial, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Washington, ahead of planned Fourth of July festivities with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Navy Aviation Electronics Technician (AT3) Samuel McIntire, front right, and other members of the US Navy Ceremonial Guard rehearse by a Bradley Fighting Vehicle, in front of the Lincoln Memorial, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Washington, ahead of planned Fourth of July festivities with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
One of two Bradley Fighting Vehicles is parked nearby the Lincoln Memorial for President Donald Trump's 'Salute to America' event honoring service branches on Independence Day, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Washington. President Donald Trump is promising military tanks along with "Incredible Flyovers & biggest ever Fireworks!" for the Fourth of July. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
A woman walks along the columns of the Lincoln Memorial as one of two Bradley Fighting Vehicles is parked nearby for President Donald Trump's 'Salute to America' event honoring service branches on Independence Day, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Washington. President Donald Trump is promising military tanks along with "Incredible Flyovers & biggest ever Fireworks!" for the Fourth of July. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
An Allied Party Rental truck is parked next to one of two Bradley Fighting Vehicles nearby the Lincoln Memorial for President Donald Trump's 'Salute to America' event honoring service branches on Independence Day, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Washington. President Donald Trump is promising military tanks along with "Incredible Flyovers & biggest ever Fireworks!" for the Fourth of July. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Two Bradley Fighting Vehicles are parked nearby the Lincoln Memorial for President Donald Trump's 'Salute to America' event honoring service branches on Independence Day, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Washington. President Donald Trump is promising military tanks along with "Incredible Flyovers & biggest ever Fireworks!" for the Fourth of July. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
A Fox News reporter speaks on camera next to one of two Bradley Fighting Vehicles parked nearby the Lincoln Memorial for President Donald Trump's 'Salute to America' event honoring service branches on Independence Day, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Washington. President Donald Trump is promising military tanks along with "Incredible Flyovers & biggest ever Fireworks!" for the Fourth of July. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)