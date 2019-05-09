Photos: Spring storm brings snow to parts of New Mexico

Photo Galleries

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Snow in Angel Fire. Courtesy: Matt Billingsley

Snow in Eagle Nest. Courtesy: Mike Baldwin 

Snow in Eagle Nest. Courtesy: Luis Fuentes

Snow in Trampas, New Mexico. Courtesy: Old Gem Farm. 

The biggest snow of the season has hit the Moreno Valley.  There is 18-inches of snow at the base of Angel Fire Resort with 24-inches up high at the summit. Mark Ronchetti | KRQE Chief Meteorologist

A foot of snow in Angel Fire.  Cameras Angel Fire Resort stopped working about 5:40 a.m. May 9, 2019 ( Mark Ronchetti | KRQE Chief Meteorologist) 

The biggest snow of the season has hit the Moreno Valley.  There is 18-inches of snow at the base of Angel Fire Resort with 24-inches up high at the summit. Mark Ronchetti | KRQE Chief Meteorologist

The biggest snow of the season has hit the Moreno Valley.  There is 18-inches of snow at the base of Angel Fire Resort with 24-inches up high at the summit. Mark Ronchetti | KRQE Chief Meteorologist

Share this story