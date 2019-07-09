PHOTOS: Ross Perot, self-made billionaire and former presidential candidate dies at age 89

KRQE News 13
FILE - In this April 20, 2019, file photo, Ross Perot listens to a reporter's question during a news conference before accepting the Command and General Staff College Foundation's 2010 Distinguished Leadership Award in Kansas City, Mo. Perot, the Texas billionaire who twice ran for president, has died, a family spokesperson said Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He was 89. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 1992, file photo, President George H.W. Bush, left, talks with independent candidate Ross Perot as Democratic candidate Bill Clinton stands aside at the end of their second presidential debate in Richmond, Va. Perot, the Texas billionaire who twice ran for president, has died, a family spokesperson said Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He was 89. (AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander, File)
In this undated 1992 photo, businessman and U.S. presidential candidate H. Ross Perot, of Texas, waves. Perot, the Texas billionaire who twice ran for president, has died, a family spokesperson said Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He was 89. (AP Photo/File)
FILE – In this Oct. 16, 1992, file photo, Ross Perot is shown on a screen in a paid 30-minute television commercial, during a media preview in Dallas. Perot, the Texas billionaire who twice ran for president, has died, a family spokesperson said Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He was 89. (AP Photo, File)
FILE - Presidential hopeful H. Ross Perot speaks at a rally in Austin, Texas, in this 1992 file photo. Perot, the Texas billionaire who twice ran for president, has died. He was 89. (AP Photo, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 1992, file photo, Texas billionaire and presidential candidate Ross Perot and his wife Margot, left, pose with his vice-presidential running mate, Adm. James Stockdale and his wife Sybil in Dallas. Sybil Bailey Stockdale, a Navy wife who fought to end the torture of U.S. prisoners of war in Vietnam, has died. Stockdale's son, Sid, said Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2015, that his mother died Oct. 10 at a hospital after suffering from Parkinson's disease. She was 90. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
FILE - In this June 1, 1996, file photo, former presidential candidate Ross Perot addresses the first California statewide convention of the Reform Party, a new political party he founded, at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles. Perot, the Texas billionaire who twice ran for president, has died, a family spokesperson said Tuesday, July 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
Billionaire businessman and former presidential candidate H. Ross Perot poses next to a sign designating the site of the future National Medal of Honor Museum at the Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum in Mount Pleasant, S.C. on Friday, Sept. 5, 2014. Perot visited to discuss plans for the $100 million museum. Organizers say he has donated millions to the effort but would not say specifically how much. Organizers hope to break ground next year. (AP Photo/Bruce Smith)
Texas billionaire and two-time presidential candidate Ross Perot talk to members of the media before accepting the Command and General Staff College Foundation's 2010 Distinguished Leadership Award Tuesday, April 20, 2010, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Undeclared independent presidential candidate Ross Perot, right, smiles during a break in his appearance on NBC's "Today" show in New York, June 11, 1992. Katie Couric, the show's co-host, conducted the interview. (AP Photo/str-Alex Brandon)
Ross Perot poses in his office in Plano, Texas, Tuesday, March 23, 2004. Thursday night in Dallas, Perot is to receive an award from the Business Executives for National Security, a nonprofit group of pro-defense business leaders. He is to be honored for his work to help wounded soldiers and prisoners of war. (AP Photo/Donna McWilliam)
Former candidate for president H. Ross Perot in July 1993. No other caption information available. (AP Photo)
Reform Party presidential candidate Ross Perot picks up his ballot in Dallas, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 1996, as he prepares to vote with his wife Margot, rear. (AP Photo/Ron Heflin)
Reform Party presidential candidate Ross Perot speaks to supporters at the Allen Park, Mich., Municipal Auditorium Saturday afternoon, Nov. 2, 1996. (AP Photo/Tahra Makinson-Sanders)
Reform Party Presidential candidate Ross Perot speaks at the National Press Club in Washington Thursday Oct. 24, 1996 where he called Republican Presidential candidate Bob Dole's effort to persuade him to quit the presidential race and enodorse the Republican ticket "weird and totally inconsequential" and said he was in the race to stay. (AP Photo/Denis Paquin)
Reform Party Presidential hopeful Ross Perot gestures as he addresses the Reform Party Convention in Long Beach, Ca., Sunday, Aug. 11, 1996. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
Reform Party Presidential hopefuls Richard Lamm and Ross Perot return to the stage at the conlusion of the Reform Party Convention in Long Beach, Ca., Sunday, Aug. 11, 1996. Lamm said during a news conference following the convention that he would not want to be Perot's vice presidential candidate if he failed to get the party's nomination. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)