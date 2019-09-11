PHOTOS: Remembering 9/11 around the country

Vice President Mike Pence, third from left, and second lady Karen Pence, fourth from left, are joined by President of Families of Flight 93, Gordon Felt, second from left, and Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, left, in placing a wreath at the Wall of Names following the September 11th Flight 93 Memorial Service at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, the 18th anniversary of the attacks. Felt's brother Edward Felt was one of the 40 passenger and crew killed on Flight 93. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)