PHOTOS: Remembering 9/11 around the country

Louis Gonzalez makes a rubbing of his sister's name at the National September 11 Memorial, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 in New York. Aida Rosario was killed during the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
The names are read of victims of the Sept. 11 attacks during a ceremony marking the 18th anniversary at the National September 11 Memorial, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
A U.S. flag hanging from a steel girder, damaged in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center, blows in the breeze at a memorial in Jersey City, N.J., Sept. 11, 2019 as the sun rises behind One World Trade Center building and the re-developed area where the Twin Towers of World Trade Center once stood in New York City on the 18th anniversary of the attacks. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)
Attending the ceremony marking the 18th anniversary of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 are, from left, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, Tammy Murphy and her husband New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, New York State Attorney General Letitia James, and former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, at the National September 11 Memorial, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
A man holds a photo of a victim during a ceremony marking the 18th anniversary of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, at the National September 11 Memorial, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Connie Dray of West Virginia holds a photo Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, of her cousin Mary Lou Hague, who died in the World Trade Center attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, as she stands near One World Trade Center while ceremonies marking the 18th anniversary were underway nearby. This was Dray's first time at the ceremonies, saying it was on her list of important things to accomplish, as she also close with Hague's family. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
People walk past an American flag at the start of a work day, at the Oculus, part of the World Trade Center transportation hub in New York, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, on the 18th anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
A woman pays respects at the Wall of Names at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa. after a Service of Remembrance Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, as the nation marks the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. The Wall of Names honor the 40 people killed in the crash of Flight 93. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Vice President Mike Pence, third from left, and second lady Karen Pence, fourth from left, are joined by President of Families of Flight 93, Gordon Felt, second from left, and Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, left, in placing a wreath at the Wall of Names following the September 11th Flight 93 Memorial Service at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, the 18th anniversary of the attacks. Felt's brother Edward Felt was one of the 40 passenger and crew killed on Flight 93. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Flowers rest on a bench bearing a name in memory of retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Gary Smith before a ceremony in observance of the 18th anniversary of the September 11th attacks at the Pentagon in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
A woman wipes away tears as she stands next to the north pool prior to a ceremony marking the 18th anniversary of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 at the National September 11 Memorial, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
A woman stands next to the north pool prior to a ceremony marking the 18th anniversary of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 at the National September 11 Memorial, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in a moment of silence honoring the victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)