PHOTOS: Queen in photos and on film

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 29: Inductees Vivian Campbell, Rick Allen, Phil Collen, Joe Elliot, and Rick Savage of Def Leppard and Queen’s Brian May pose in the press room during the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room at Barclays Center on March 29, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)