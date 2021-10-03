PHOTOS: Perfect Sunday for Day 2 of the 2021 Balloon Fiesta

KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos
Day 2 Balloon Fiesta 2021 (Johnny Nash | Digital Photographer)
Mounted Patrol Day 2 of Balloon Fiesta 2021 (Johnny Nash | Digital Photographer)
The hardware to take flight on day 2 of Balloon Fiesta (Johnny Nash | Digital Photographer)
View from the inside on day 2 of Balloon Fiesta 2021 (Johnny Nash | Digital Photographer)
Capture the moment at Balloon Fiesta day 2 (Johnny Nash | Digital Photographer)
Balloon Fiesta day 2 (Johnny Nash | Digital Photographer)
Mariachis Day 2 of Balloon Fiesta 2021 (Johnny Nash | Digital Photographer)
Beautiful morning for a ride at Balloon Fiesta 2021 (Johnny Nash | Digital Photographer)
This penguin flies Balloon Fiesta 2021 (Johnny Nash | Digital Photographer)
Sunrise for day 2 of Balloon Fiesta 2021(Johnny Nash | Digital Photographer)
Pumpkin season day 2 Balloon Fiesta 2021 (Johnny Nash | Digital Photographer)
All smiles for day 2 of Balloon Fiesta 2021 (Johnny Nash | Digital Photographher)
Early morning glow day 2 of Balloon Fiesta 2021 (Johnny Nash | Digital Photographer)
Dawn Patrol prepares to take flight during day 2 of Balloon Fiesta 2021 (Johnny Nash | Digital Photographer)